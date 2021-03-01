Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 02: Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena on January 2, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Lloyd Pierce has been relieved of head coaching duties, according to a statement from Hawks president and general manager Travis Schlenk.

“We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta. He and his wife, Melissa, are tremendous people who have made a positive impact throughout the city,” said Schlenk. “We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season."

Pierce was named the 13th full-time head coach in Hawks history on May 11, 2018. He compiled a 63-120 (.344) in 183 games.

