Lloyd Pierce has been relieved of head coaching duties, according to a statement from Hawks president and general manager Travis Schlenk.
“We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta. He and his wife, Melissa, are tremendous people who have made a positive impact throughout the city,” said Schlenk. “We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season."
Pierce was named the 13th full-time head coach in Hawks history on May 11, 2018. He compiled a 63-120 (.344) in 183 games.
