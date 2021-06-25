MILWAUKEE (CBS46) -- Friday night's Game 2 will be a game the Atlanta Hawks will want to forget quickly.
The Milwaukee Bucks lead by as many as 41 points in the fourth quarter and cruised to an easy 125-91 victory over the Hawks at Fiserv Forum.
The series is now tied 1-1 as it heads back to State Farm Arena in Atlanta Sunday night.
The Bucks lead by just six points after the first quarter, but outscored the Hawks 43-17 in the second quarter, including a 20-0 run to open up a 32-point halftime lead.
The Bucks were lead by two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo's 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jrue Holiday had another solid night, registering 22 points and seven assists.
Trae Young had his worst night of the playoffs, scoring only 15 points and turning the ball over a career-high nine times. Young didn't play the last 16 minutes of the game as the Bucks lead big late in the third quarter.
It was a quiet offensive night for the rest of the Hawks lineup as well. Danilo Gallinari scored 12 points and John Collins added 11 in the loss.
The Hawks struggled from the three-point line all night, shooting just 9-36 from behind the arc.
Game 3 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Sunday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
