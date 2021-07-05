ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks have reached an agreement to name Nate McMillan coach after a stellar playoff run.
Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk made the announcement during a Zoom call with media on Monday. Schlenk said they have an agreement in place to remove McMillan's 'interim' title and make him the head coach going forward.
No details on the contract have been released yet, but Schlenk said an official announcement would be released shortly. McMillan took over as interim head after the team fired head coach Lloyd Pierce in March.
They were 14-20 when McMillan was promoted to interim head coach and went 37-19 the rest of the way including the playoffs.
