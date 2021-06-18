ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks will try to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015 and only the second time in Atlanta Hawks history.
The last came during the historic 60 win season, but were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
