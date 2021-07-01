Game 5 tonight is expected to bring some drama for basketball fans.

The question every Hawks fan is thinking today: Will Trae Young play tonight?

Young missed Game 4 after he suffered a bone bruise to his right foot during Game 3.

At last check, the Hawks listed Yong as questionable for Thurday night's game.

The series is now tied at 2 games apiece.

CBS46’s Rob Hughes travelled to Milwaukee to interview some Hawks fans who are surprised the Hawks made it this far in the series.

Thursday night’s game starts at 8:30 in Milwaukee.

