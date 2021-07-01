ATLANTA (CBS46)—Game 5 tonight is expected to bring some drama for basketball fans.
The question every Hawks fan is thinking today: Will Trae Young play tonight?
Young missed Game 4 after he suffered a bone bruise to his right foot during Game 3.
At last check, the Hawks listed Yong as questionable for Thurday night's game.
An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Milwaukee:Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): ProbableClint Capela (right eye inflammation): QuestionableTrae Young (right foot bone bruise): QuestionableBrandon Goodwin: OutDe’Andre Hunter: Out pic.twitter.com/IS5NCOz39g— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 30, 2021
The series is now tied at 2 games apiece.
CBS46’s Rob Hughes travelled to Milwaukee to interview some Hawks fans who are surprised the Hawks made it this far in the series.
We’re seeing the light of day in Milwacky as we look ahead to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. You’re looking a the “Deer District” which I have taken the liberty of affectionately renaming Hawks Headquarters. #WakeUpATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/FsOGbJWuxN— Rob Hughes (@robhughes_) July 1, 2021
Thursday night’s game starts at 8:30 in Milwaukee.
