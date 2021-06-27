ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If there was any doubt that Game 3 felt like a pivotal moment in this series, that doubt was gone by halftime.
The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks put on a classic Sunday night at State Farm Arena with the Bucks taking the important 2-1 series lead with a 113-102 victory over the Hawks.
The turning point came late in the third quarter when Trae Young accidentally stepped on the foot of an official and twisted his right ankle, forcing him to leave the game and go to the locker room for treatment.
Young was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter, but was visibly hobbled and unable to make the dynamic plays he had during the first three quarters of the game.
Before the injury, Young had 32 points and was, once again, virtually unstoppable on the offensive end of the court. He scored only 3 points after the injury, finishing the game with 35 points.
The Bucks were lead by Khris Middleton, who exploded in the fourth quarter, sparking the Bucks after the Young injury. Middleton finished with a career-high 38 points and 11 rebounds.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a big night for Milwaukee as well, scoring 33 points and grabbing 11 boards.
Danilo Gallinari had a nice night off the bench for the Hawks, with John Collins in foul trouble all night long. Gallinari finished with 18 points.
Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.
