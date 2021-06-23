Hawks fans descend on Milwaukee for Game 1

MILWAUKEE (CBS46) — The city of Milwaukee may be more than 800 miles away from downtown Atlanta, but that doesn't mean there won't be any Hawks fans in the stands at Fiserv Forum for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
CBS46 sports reporter Emily Gagnon met up with a number of Hawks fans at General Mitchell International Airport and outside the stadium in Milwaukee, who made the trip for Wednesday night's game.
Below are a series of reports from Emily ahead of Wednesday night's tip-off between the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Bucks and the No. 5 seed Atlanta Hawks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.