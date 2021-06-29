ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks are trying to go all the way this year and bring the city its first championship since 1958.
No matter the outcome for businesses in the downtown area, they've already won thanks to fans.
“Right now it’s totally different, you’ve got something to cheer for,” said Brandon Brooks, Hudson Grille Downtown Restaurant Operator.
The pandemic decimated the downtown area as many business employees started working remotely.
Travelers to the city dried up and people hunkered down meaning restaurants, bars and retail stores struggled to survive.
“At one point this entire block was condemned for like months, here all the way down to that Waffle House, I mean like I said it’s just gone from nothing to almost everything, so I know business operators and owners appreciate that,” said Brandon.
For Hudson Grille they said at times last year they were doing sales of around $1,000 a day, now on some days they are up to figures around $70,000.
Business owners large and small seeing the benefits the Hawks finals series is having downtown.
“The way they lift their game higher, my business gets lifted higher,” said Mike T, Atlanta entrepreneur in the downtown area.
All hoping the Hawks can keep pushing so businesses can keep rebounding.
“They are spending business wise, financial wise and you know it’s just a blessing brother, you know I have nothing negative to say, we just want that championship, we want that trophy baby,” said Mike T.
