ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Their playoff mantra is BELIEVE, but for Atlanta sports fans it’s hard to believe this Hawks team can win a championship, unless of course you’re longtime sportscaster Steve Holman.
“This is not a typical Atlanta sports team. So, everything else that happened over the years you can kind of wipe out with this team because they’re not fazed by anything,” Holman said.
It was just 6-years ago, the high-flying Hawks got swept in the Easter Conference Finals by Lebron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
It’s what some refer to as the Atlanta curse. And oddsmakers in Vegas are well aware of the epic sports failures in recent history.
“The Atlanta teams in general it has just been a tough go for them and going back to the Braves in the 90’s that’s what I recall from my experience,” Westgate SuperBook oddsmaker Jeff Sherman said.
Last year, the Braves led the Dodgers 3 games to 1 in the NLDS with a chance to go to the World Series only to lose three straight games and the series.
In 2018, the Georgia Bulldogs squandered a lead against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the National Championship game, losing in overtime.
And perhaps the worst of them all in, the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI and lost to the Patriots.
Still some believe this year's Hawks team is different and has what it takes to win it all.
“This is one of the Hawks best opportunities to win it. We have the title odds up for next year already and we have them listed at 30 to 1. So right now, they are at 5 to 1 for this year and considering all the injuries that have taken place this post season this is definitely looking like their best opportunity to come away with a title,” Sherman said.
Atlanta has only won two professional sports championships in the past 26-years. Atlanta United won the MLS Cup in 2018 and the Atlanta Braves won the World Series in 1995.
