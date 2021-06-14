ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you've ever wanted to attend an Atlanta Hawks playoff game, Monday might be your night!
As the Hawks face a 2-1 deficit to the top-seed Philadelphia 76ers, ticket prices for Game 4 at State Farm Arena have begun to plummet on third-party sites.
At noon Monday on VividSeats, you could secure two tickets for less than $50 apiece. Of course, don't forget about taxes and fees that go along with purchasing from sites like this.
For example, one $50 ticket on VividSeats will cost you approximately $66.50 after taxes and fees.
However, with single game tickets selling for well over $100 for Game 3 last Friday night, attending Monday's game is still a significant bargain.
Tip-off for Game 4 against the Sixers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena.
