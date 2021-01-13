Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Phoenix Sun has been postponed in accordance with the NBA's health and safety protocols regarding COVID-19.
Due in part to contract tracing, the Suns do not have the minimum of eight players required by the league to play in the game.
