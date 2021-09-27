ATLANTA (CBS46) — We are only 24 days away from the tip of the 2021-22 Atlanta Hawks season, and their superstar has unveiled his first signature shoe.
Hawks phenom Trae Young, along with Adidas, have unveiled the "Trae Young 1" basketball shoes, just in time for the new season. And starting Oct. 1, you can get yourself a pair.
The Trae Young 1's "pairs Trae's unmatched look and unique style of play with the ultimate agility, containment and comfort. Making his signature shoe debut, each colorway in the collection looks to capture Young's distinctive flair and personality while also providing the top technologies in adidas basketball footwear," according to the description on the Adidas website.
The shoes, which are blue and white with some red accents, will cost $140 a pair and officially go on sale at 3 a.m. on Oct. 1.
Young, who just signed a big contract extension this offseason, tweeted some photos with his new kicks last week.
OCT 1ST !! 👟🤍❄️ pic.twitter.com/av8AfcFXJm— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) September 24, 2021
The Hawks kick of their 2021 campaign on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. against the Dallas Mavericks.
