ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Lloyd Pierce announced a multi-year partnership Wednesday, pledging a significant financial contribution to the Georgia Innocence Project (GIP).
The GIP is an independent nonprofit organization that works to correct and prevent wrongful convictions in Georgia.
“We chose GIP because of the passionate people we've encountered who are dedicating their time and professional expertise to help others who are wrongfully convicted and have limited resources to fight for themselves, "Pierce said. "That level of commitment and passion is important to the Pierce family."
GIP provides free legal representation to people in Georgia who have been convicted of serious crimes they did not commit. They also work to prevent future wrongful convictions by raising awareness through education and advocating for policy and legislative reform.
Along with the donation, the Hawks retail team has created a GIP and Hawks co-branded apparel bundle that is now available in the Hawks Shop and online.
The bundle is $35 and includes a t-shirt, hat, and wristband. The items will be offered in two color variations -- a traditional black and red edition and a Peachtree-themed edition. The latter will only be sold in the store on Peachtree Nights.
The Hawks will donate 20 percent of the proceeds generated from the bundle to GIP.
“The mission is to not only spread awareness to the work they are doing, but to also attract others who can provide resources and reform laws while growing the community of individuals who can help exonerate the wrongfully accused," Pierce said.
Coach Pierce and the Hawks will also host GIP exonerees and their family members, along with GIP staff and volunteers at select Hawks games in the Coaches Corner throughout the season.
For more information on the co-branded bundles, click here.
