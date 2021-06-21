ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Legendary sportscaster Steve Holman called one of the greatest games in Atlanta Hawks history Sunday night.
“It has been incredible, phenomenal, fun,” Holman said.
The high-flying hawks upset the top seeded Philadelphia 76ers on the road in game 7 sending Atlanta to the Eastern Conference Finals for only the second time in franchise history.
“Our bandwagon is wide open for everybody. We have a big bandwagon that is ready to accept anyone. I don’t care if you’ve never watched or listened to a Hawks game in your life,” Holman said.
Hawks hysteria continues to build, as fans continue to believe. Merchandise sales are up over 50% at The Fan’s Wear store in downtown Atlanta.
“These are authentic Dominique Wilkins jerseys, and we just got some more in because we sold out of what we had,” The Fan’s Wear Manager Donnie McLemore said.
The Hawks will tip off the Eastern Conference Finals in Milwaukee against the Bucks Wednesday night. According to Vivid Seats, tickets for game one are going for over $100. Game two $150 plus and for game three in Atlanta the cheap seats are going for just over $250.
“I respect the hell out of you guys, respect the hell out of you man,” Atlanta Hawks Interim Coach Nate McMillan told his team after the game.
If you plan to make the trip to Milwaukee to see coach Nate McMillan and the team a round trip Delta flight will cost about $379 and a hotel room will run at least $135 a night.
“This is not your father’s sports team. This is not a typical Atlanta sports team. So, everything else that happened over the years you can kind of wipe out with this team because they’re not fazed by anything!” Holman said.
