Angry birds have once again attacked people in an east Cobb County neighborhood. CBS46 has previously reported on aggressive red tail hawks swooping down and injuring people.
In recent weeks, it’s become even more dangerous for neighbors. Several people said they’ve had to get stitches. They told CBS46 the ongoing problem has been happening for months, because there are a lot of pine trees in the area; a perfect place for these hawks to nest.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, hawks can get aggressive in nesting season, as a way to protect their babies.
“I seen the hawks fly in and out when they have babies,” said neighbor Michael Stancliff.
Stancliff said he was attacked Wednesday.
“They’ve swooped several times in the past where they lift your hair up, and I felt like someone hit me in the head with a 2 by 4 and I saw hawk in front of me,” he told CBS46.
Pictures show gashes and blood on Stancliff’s head.
“Usually they come from behind because that’s what they are, predators. They know when you are aware and when you are walking around day dreaming every time they go,” he said.
Another said her children and husband were attacked.
“I’m not going outside, not risking it,” said neighbor Jennifer MacieJewski.
Hawks are protected by the federal government, so there is not much that can be done.
Officials recommended people wear a hat, have an umbrella or avoid the areas where the nests are.
