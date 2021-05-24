Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins accuses Buckhead restaurant of racism

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins is no doubt a legend in the city of Atlanta, and when 21 speaks up, people listen.
“If anybody knows me knows I don’t get involved in a lot of issues because of my name and my integrity means everything, but I couldn’t let this go,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins says he tried to dine outside at Le Bilboquet over the weekend and was turned away, despite many open tables.
“I don’t care what people say or how they try to dress it up as far as policy, it was racism. Period. I know what it looks like, I know what it smells like and that’s what it was,” Wilkins said.
Just a few days prior, another black woman told CBS46 the same thing happened to her. The restaurant manager says racism was not a factor and a notice of the dress code is posted near the hostess stand inside the business.
“He was in track pants and we were being consistent with our policy. If we had let him in because of our celebrity status we would have been discriminatory towards everyone we’ve turned away,” Le Bilboquet General Manager Mark Hoefer said.
Management issued an apology to Wilkins and announced the following policy changes.
- Will provide diversity and inclusion training for employees
- Revaluating the dress code and eliminating any ambiguities that may lead to misunderstandings.
- Establishing more rigid protocols to ensure equitable policy enforcement.
“Let’s be honest, he’s a legend in this town and I’ve cheered for him for many years while I was growing up and he’s done nothing but good for this community. I would love to have that opportunity to personally apologize,” Hoefer said.
“What they did was wrong no matter how they try to flip it, twist it, they were wrong. I felt like I was sitting on the back of the bus,” Wilkins said.
The restaurant released the following statement:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.