CHICAGO (CBS46) – The Atlanta Hawks didn’t win the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday night, but the Hawks did walk away with two lottery picks in the draft.
The Hawks landed the number eighth pick in the lottery and will also receive the Dallas Mavericks’ pick at number 10. The Mavericks’ pick goes to the Hawks to complete the trade from the 2018 NBA Draft, which saw Atlanta send Luka Doncic to the Mavericks in exchange for Trae Young and a first-round pick.
Looking at the Hawks’ current roster, the team has several key players that can serve as foundational pieces to a quick rebuild. The team is led by Young, a dynamic, scoring point guard who averaged 19.1 points, 8.1 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game. Young had an enhanced field goal percentage of 48 percent from the field in his rookie season and had a win/share of 3.3.
Joining Young is power forward John Collins. He’s developed his game each season culminating last season when he averaged 19.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. He also put up an impressive player efficiency rating of 21.0 (the league average is 15.0) and a win/share of 6.0.
Between the two, Atlanta’s fortunes are pointing up for the first time in several seasons. While the Hawks aren’t picking near the top of the draft, stars have been picked all over the lottery through the years.
The eighth spot hasn’t been kind to teams as a true superstar hasn’t been picked in that spot since arguably Rudy Gay in 2006 though Al-Farooq Aminu has been a solid role player over the years. The tenth pick has generated superstars over the years including Paul George (2010), Paul Pierce (1997), Horace Grant (1987), and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.