ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Atlanta Hawks hosted a holiday party where they gave out gifts to underserved youth in the Atlanta community Saturday, according to a press release.
The event was in collaboration with Atlanta Housing and Santa For A Day, a non-religiously affiliated nonprofit organization that answers letters to Santa from underserved children, ages 5-12, living in public housing properties.
Several players provided the kids with holiday gifts, basic needs, and educational supplies.
Clint Capela, John Collins, Cam Reddish and Delon Wright made a surprise appearance at the party and were joined by members of Hawks Entertainment including Harry the Hawk, ATL Hawks Dancers and the Flight Crew as well as various team executives.
“We are grateful to have an opportunity to bring some holiday cheer to this special group of children in the Atlanta community with both gifts and with surprise appearances from Cam, Clint, John and Delon,” said Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. “To have Hawks players take the time to come here and connect with these families is what it means to be ‘True to Atlanta.’”
Joining the Hawks were volunteers from ‘Santa For A Day’ who joined together to distribute nearly 1,500 gifts to children and their families.
“On behalf of the Atlanta Housing board and staff, I extend holiday greetings and a warm thank you to our partners Santa for a Day and the Atlanta Hawks for their generosity to our young residents and their families,” said Atlanta Housing President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr.
