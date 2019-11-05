ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
According to Sports Illustrated magazine, Collins tested positive for growth hormone releasing peptide-2.
His suspension begins with Tuesday night's game versus the San Antonio Spurs.
Collins was averaging 17 points and nearly nine rebounds during the first five games of the 2019-2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.