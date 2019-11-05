Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: John Collins #20 of the Atlanta Hawks dives for a loose ball over Vince Carter #15 and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at State Farm Arena on October 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 Kevin C. Cox

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

According to Sports Illustrated magazine, Collins tested positive for growth hormone releasing peptide-2.

His suspension begins with Tuesday night's game versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Collins was averaging 17 points and nearly nine rebounds during the first five games of the 2019-2020 season.

