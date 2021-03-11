The Hawks and State Farm Arena said Thursday the NBA All-Star Events from last weekend became the first-ever zero-waste NBA All-Star Game.
According to the Hawks, the team and arena "successfully diverted 97 percent of fan-generated waste with the help of Rubicon, a software platform that provides waste, recycling, and smart city solutions to businesses and governments worldwide." The team said in the second-half of the 2020-2021 season, it will continue working with Rubicon and other events at State Farm Arena be zero-waste.
“As we strive to make State Farm Arena a sustainable venue for all events, we are proud that our zero-waste program exceeded expectations during this marquee event,” said Sofi Armenakian, Director of Operations and Sustainability for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena.
It's not the first time State Farm Arena and the Hawks have teamed up with Rubicon. The duo kept nearly 12 tons of waste out of landfills during five events at State Farm Arena leading up to Super Bowl LIII. Rubicon also assisted the Hawks when they remade the arena by identifying 64 tons of recyclable material.
