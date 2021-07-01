MILWAUKEE (CBS46) -- One might've thought that without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks would struggle in the paint. I guess that's why you play the games.
The Bucks dominated the paint, led by center Brook Lopez, and stole Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks without their two-time MVP 123-112.
The Bucks outscored the Hawks 66-36 in the lane, and outrebounded Atlanta by seven to take a 3-2 series lead.
Lopez finished with 33 points, leading four Bucks starters who eclipsed the 20-point mark. Khris Middleton scored 26, Jrue Holiday scored 25, and Bobby Portis, who started for Antetokounmpo, added 22.
The Hawks played without superstar Trae Young for the second consecutive game as he continues to recover from a deep bone bruise he suffered in the third quarter of Game 3.
The Bucks shot out to a 20-point lead in the first half before seeing their lead cut to nine at halftime. The Hawks cut it to six early in the third, but just couldn't slow down Lopez and the Bucks offense. The Bucks extended the lead back to 13 at the end of third and never looked back.
The Hawks were lead offensively by Bogdan Bogdanovic who scored 28 points. Danilo Gallinari and John Collins each scored 19, while Lou Williams added 17.
All eyes will be on the health of both Young and Antetokounmpo heading into the weekend.
Game 6 will be back in Atlanta Saturday night as the Hawks will need a win to force a Game 7 in Milwaukee.
