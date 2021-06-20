Hawks 76ers Basketball

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle (22) during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks have stunned the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hawks defeated the Sixers in the winner-take-all Game 7 103-96.

The Hawks now move on to play the Milwaukee Bucks for a chance to go to the NBA Finals. Game 1 of that series in scheduled for Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Hawks superstar Trae Young had his worst game of the series from the floor, going just  5-of-23 from the field. However, Young cam alive in the fourth quarter and ended the game with yet another double-double, scoring 21 points and dishing out 10 assists.

Kevin Huerter lead the Hawks with his best game of the series, scoring 27 points.  John Collins, meanwhile, had a strong game for Atlanta recording a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

The Hawks have now reached the conference finals for the first time since 2015, but only their second in franchise history.

