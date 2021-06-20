Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle (22) during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks have stunned the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Hawks defeated the Sixers in the winner-take-all Game 7 103-96.
The Hawks now move on to play the Milwaukee Bucks for a chance to go to the NBA Finals. Game 1 of that series in scheduled for Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
Hawks superstar Trae Young had his worst game of the series from the floor, going just 5-of-23 from the field. However, Young cam alive in the fourth quarter and ended the game with yet another double-double, scoring 21 points and dishing out 10 assists.
Kevin Huerter lead the Hawks with his best game of the series, scoring 27 points. John Collins, meanwhile, had a strong game for Atlanta recording a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
The Hawks have now reached the conference finals for the first time since 2015, but only their second in franchise history.
Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Furkan Korkmaz during the first half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia 76ers' Dwight Howard (39) reaches for a rebound against Atlanta Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (17) and Danilo Gallinari (8) during the first half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' Lou Williams (6) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) during the first half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' Lou Williams, left, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey during the first half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter, left, goes for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle during the first half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) does push-ups after a collision with Philadelphia 76ers' Dwight Howard during the first half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, right, reacts after making a three-pointer during the first half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' Kevin Huerter, left, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Seth Curry, center, and Joel Embiid during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) goes up for a shot during the first half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, fouls Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, right, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, right, reacts to a call during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, center, is fouled by Philadelphia 76ers' Dwight Howard, right, during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle, right, blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle (22) during the second half of Game 7 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
