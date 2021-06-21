ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Following a hard-fought and impressive series win over the east's top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks have touched down in Milwaukee where they will face the Bucks in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals.
A team that went from a 14-20 record that saw their head coach replaced in March is now days away from their second Eastern Conference Finals in franchise history.
📍 Wheels down in Milwaukee!#BelieveAtlanta pic.twitter.com/D4uZ057Vgr— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 21, 2021
The Hawks played well under the lead of hot-handed Trae Young during their series against Philadelphia, but game seven showed that the rest of the team could step up when needed as Kevin Heurter was the Hawks' top scorer for the evening.
Atlanta will certainly be looking to capitalize on that performance and a resurgence of Trae Young's dominance to overcome the Bucks. Many speculate that John Collins will play a critical role in this series, with his size and athleticism being the key to fending off Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Wednesday night's game one matchup is sure to be exciting with fans all across Atlanta hotly anticipating a showdown and hopefully another Hawks win.
