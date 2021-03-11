Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young was named a finalist for the USA Men's Basketball Team Thursday. Young, along with 14 other players will join 42 previously named finalists who will try out for the men's national team.
The full list of players named finalists reads like a who's-who of NBA All-Stars and superstars. Among the players included are: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Zion Williamson, and Paul George.
“With the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021, it’s important that we continue to remain flexible and consider all players who can contribute to our efforts to field the best USA team possible. These additions we are announcing today will help ensure that we are doing that,” said Jerry Colangelo, who has served as the managing director of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team since 2005. “Having a larger player pool than what we normally have is critical because of all of the uncertainties we face about availability. But for USA Basketball to receive the commitment of so many outstanding players remains an indicator of the great honor of representing your country means to these men.”
Depending on who ends up playing, LeBron could become the second player ever to play on four U.S. Olympic teams. James won a bronze medal in 2004, and back to back gold medals in 2008 and 2012. The U.S. Men's team also won gold in the 2016 Olympics where they finished 8-0.
The team's coaching staff will be led by legendary San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich. His assistants include Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce, and Villanova University head coach Jay Wright. Combined, the coaching group has won 13 NBA Championships and two NCAA Championships.
