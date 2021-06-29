ATLANTA (CBS46) — Trae Young is out for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Hawks made the announcement late Tuesday.
A big sigh of relief for Atlanta Hawks fans Monday as an MRI on Trae Young's injured right foot did not show any structural damage, but Young exhausted any way of being able to step on the hardwoods for Tuesday night's game according to an ESPN report.
An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tonight’s game vs. Milwaukee:Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): AvailableTrae Young (right foot bone bruise): OutBrandon Goodwin (minor respiratory condition): OutDe’Andre Hunter (right meniscus surgery): Out pic.twitter.com/kTUT5kzUvI— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 29, 2021
The Hawks say Young suffered a bone bruise in his right foot when he accidentally stepped on the foot of an official during the third quarter of Game 3.
Young was listed as questionable for Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks as the Hawks will attempt to tie the series at 2-2 Tuesday at State Farm Arena.
Reporting with @Malika_Andrews: Hawks star Trae Young is out for Game 4 vs. Bucks with a deep bone bruise in his right foot. Young exhausted every avenue to try and find a way to return to play, but a severe lack of mobility and significant degree of pain made it impossible.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2021
Young was able to return for much of the fourth quarter, but he didn't have the sort of explosiveness that has made him the breakout leader of Atlanta's stunning playoff run.
Even though Young finished with 35 points, the Hawks bogged down offensively in the closing minutes, allowing the Bucks to rally for a 113-102 victory that gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.
