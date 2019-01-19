ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The basketball court at Selena S. Butler Park got a face lift courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks Foundation just in time for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.
Harry the Hawk, the Hawks ATL Dancers, the Hawks Flight Crew, star point guard Trae Young and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms took part in the unveiling.
"Dr. King's legacy is one of service, selflessness and universal human dignity," said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. "The Atlanta Hawks' investment in our communities his legacy, and Atlanta is fortunate to have a hometown team that gives so much to its neighbors and fans."
The court is a special black and gold them, marking the 50th anniversary of the Atlanta Hawks and honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
As part of the festivities a free pop-up store aided more than 100 seniors were also able to grab food goods at the free pop-up grocery store.
This is the sixth court completed in collaboration with the Department of Parks and Recreation. The foundation plans to revamp 25 courts by 2020.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.