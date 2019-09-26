BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Brookhaven’s Lynwood Park received a facelift with improved basketball courts and updates to the recreation center with a $165,000 donation made by the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.
Lynwood Park’s existing basketball courts will feature two outside courts painted red, include the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm logos at center court, a city of Brookhaven logo and the word “Lynwood” at the free-throw lines.
Renovations at Lynwood Park’s recreation center are also part of the donation and will include renovating a meeting room with new furnishings and technology for a classroom and gaming room.
