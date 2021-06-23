MILWAUKEE (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks have done it again. After a shocking Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, the Hawks went into Milwaukee and shocked the Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night.
After a rough shooting night last time out, Hawks star Trae Young was nearly unstoppable at times. Young finished the game with a playoff career-high 48 points on 17-34 from the field. He also added 11 assists and seven rebounds.
John Collins had another strong night, finishing with another double-double, with 23 points and 15 rebounds. Clint Capela also registered a double-double, with 12 points and 19 rebounds.
The Bucks were lead by a huge night from Jrue Holiday, who finished the night with 33 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a near-triple double, with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists.
You can check out a photo gallery we put together from Game 1 by clicking here.
Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals will tip-off at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee and will air on TNT.
The series will then head to Atlanta for Game 3 on Sunday, again at 8:30 p.m. on TNT.
Stay with CBS46 for all of your "Chasing a Championship" coverage.
