The Atlanta Hawks trounced the New York Knicks in the first-round playoff series on Sunday. The game took place at the State Farm Arena with cheers from a full crowd. Most of the fans were ecstatic to be back together.
CBS46 Tori Cooper attended the game.
Many fans told Cooper, they were already vaccinated and they were doing their best to follow the rules in place.
Players were also thrilled to play their first home playoff game in four years, in front of a full crowd.
“It’s amazing to be back,” Atlanta Hawks Fan Bernard Gifford said.
After a year of keeping Hawk fans couped up in their nest at home, many were ready to flock together once again.
“The people, the contact, the cheering!” Gifford said.
Mask were still required unless you were eating or drinking.
The Hawks told us they were not strictly enforcing masks, unless you wanted to sit courtside.
Courtside fans had to be tested on the spot for COVID-19, show proof of vaccination and they were still required to keep their mask on too.
“I’m glad I got my vaccine, I got a mask in my back pocket too,” Atlanta Hawks Fan Kenneth Porter said.
If you were 15 feet away from the court, you didn’t have to show proof of vaccination.
There were also many vaccination sections scattered throughout State Farm Arena that made fans feel welcomed and secured.
“I feel safe, I have my vaccination. I think everyone around me talked about it, we all have it. So I feel very, very comfortable,” Gifford said.
Hawk fans who showed got a free shirt and were elated to be out of the house for some fun with their home team.
The Hawks managed to steal the win so that means they will now advance to game five at Madison Square Garden.
The final score, 113 Hawks to 96 for the Knicks.
