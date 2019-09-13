CALHOUN, Ga. (CBS46) A hazardous chemical fire has forced the closure of Calhoun city schools and elderly residents are being evacuated from the area.
According to a Facebook post by Calhoun city schools, the fire is on Wall Street and poses a serious threat. Residents in the area are being advised to stay indoors and elderly residents are being evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
The school district says they are "concerned with student and staff safety with regards to air quality in and around the schools."
Calhoun City Schools' transportation is assisting with the evacuation of the elderly.
The school district also posted additional information on after-school activities scheduled for Friday:
"Thank you to everyone for your patience and understanding this morning as we dealt with a very unexpected start to a Friday. After evaluating the situation we feel, unless something were to change, that we can safely have our band, and football participants report to school at the following times for dismissal to the Sonoraville game:
Band - All band members report directly to the band room no later than 5PM to load buses at 5:15PM.
Football - All players report directly to the field house at 2PM for load out with 3:30PM meal and 5PM departure.
Calhoun Football Cheerleaders report to CHS gym 5 pm.
Middle School Volleyball - Waiting to hear from coach to make determination.
CHS Debate - Meeting at CFA at 1PM for tournament/out of town departure.
All other after school activities and practices are cancelled."
