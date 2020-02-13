DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - City of Decatur has re-opened Church Street.
Firefighters responded to a suspicious package call at the DeKalb County Public Defender's Office Thursday. The call prompted a hazardous materials response from Decatur fire and police around 3 p.m. The parking lot was set up with a yellow tent and cordoned off with tape. Fire engines were parked on Church Street shutting down the road between East Trinity Place and Sycamore Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.