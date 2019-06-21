ATLANTA, Ga. – Atlanta Fire Department is reporting a HAZMAT situation on the campus of Clark Atlanta University.
Fire units are on the scene. Students are being evacuated from the building.
Atlanta Fire HazMat team on scene at Clark Atlanta University Science Building. Unknown chemical spill forced evacuation. Checking out multiple patients for possible exposure. #AFRD #CAU pic.twitter.com/1rQSIMVoES— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 21, 2019
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.