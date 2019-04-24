STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga (CBS46) -- Two people are dead after a double fatal shooting in Stone Mountain.
DeKalb Police said the shooting happened at the 13Ten Apartments on the 4900 block of Russwood Avenue.
Few details are known about the shooting, including the identity of the victims.
Police did tell CBS46 that the victims may have been involved in what they're calling "risky business" and possible drug activity.
No word on suspects.
A HAZMAT team was called in after finding possible hazardous materials on the scene. Testing later revealed that the air quality was normal.
