ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The suspect accused of using a bow and arrow to steal a woman’s car in Atlanta on Tuesday had a ‘look of desperation’ during the crime, according to a victim.
The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told CBS46’ Zac Summers she is still in shock by the unusual yet freighting encounter.
“It’s still unbelievable because I’m looking at my car on TV and it’s totaled,” she said. “It was scary as hell when it happened.”
According to Atlanta police, the woman reported a man had approached her while she was in her car, fired an arrow into her windshield while demanding her to exit, then took off with her 2014 Toyota Camry.
“It all happened so fast,” she explained. “Next thing you know he pulls out that bow and arrow and he pulls it back and points it at my face and says, ‘Give me your car. Give me your vehicle. I don’t want to have to hurt you.’”
She complied fearing the suspect, who police later identified as 29-year-old Trent Emory of Canton, might seriously hurt her.
“He had this look of desperation, like ‘I’m going to do something to you if you don’t give me this car. Don’t push me.’ That’s the impression I got,” she explained.
While investigating the incidents in Atlanta, APD was notified that a man with a bow and arrow was located near Powder Springs and Marietta Parkway. Cobb County and Marietta police both responded.
Marietta police caught up with the man at which point he allegedly got out of the vehicle and aimed the weapon at officers. In that moment, he was shot by an officer at the scene.
“When our officers responded, they were presented with an individual with a bow and arrow who pointed that bow and arrow at them,” said MPD Officer Chuck McPhilamy. “At least one of our officers did pull out their handgun and did fire at the suspect.”
MPD confirmed Trent was alert and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. APD said Trent tried carjacking at least two other people before stealing the woman’s Camry.
“I’m glad that he was caught, and he doesn’t have the opportunity to hurt anybody else,” the female victim said.
No charges had been announced as of Tuesday evening. The GBI is investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.