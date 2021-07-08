ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you lose it in your car, you may just lose your life, that’s what a doctor said could happen to you as the rage continues to heat up on Atlanta roadways.
CBS46’s Tori Cooper spoke to a medical expert and a woman who said she had a life threatening experience last week in the driver seat.
Ashley didn’t want to show her face on camera for privacy reasons.
“What may seem innocent is not anymore, when you’re driving in Atlanta,” Ashley said.
She said last week she encountered a squad of around 50 ATV drivers, operating erratically and blocking traffic while exiting I-75 near Marietta.
“I mean I thought I was going to be shot at.”
A left turn she said turned violent very fast.
“They sped up very close to my vehicle and out of instinct, I honked because I was scared of hitting one of them. At that point a male rider who also had a female passenger pulled out a very large gun and pointed it directly at me.”
Furious drivers like this are now fostering fear behind the steering wheel.
“I’ll probably never use my horn again.”
Dekalb Police said just this week they arrested a man driving this grey truck after he shot at a woman just like Ashley, who was just honking her horn.
A mother and daughter were also caught in the crossfire after cutting a black Charger off by mistake.
Police said the driver of the Charger was arrested this week for shooting right into the mother’s car.
No one was hurt in either case but Psychiatrist Dr. Dave Davis provided some tips for when you start to feel the rage on the road, “Use your breath, breathe deeply and breathe very slowly. That will help calm you down and it will slow your heart rate down.”
He said the key for Atlanta metro drivers looking to avoid a messy situation is to, “Just be as courteous as you can, do not incite the person, do not stimulate their anger.”
He said this is because you never who is behind the wheel.
“It’s your life and you can lose it, if you lose it.”
