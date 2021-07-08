"He’s very respectful:" Police searching for suspects who shot teen selling water in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 17-year-old is recovering in the hospital and the search is on for two suspects who shot the teen as he was selling water in College Park Thursday afternoon.
The victim and three other teens, often referred to as “water boys,” were selling drinks near I-285 and Old National Highway around 12:20 p.m. According to College Park police, two people inside a 4-door white sedan approached the group, pulled out guns and started shooting at them.
The victim was shot four times, twice in the hands and twice in the legs. The other three were hurt.
When Ronney Savoy heard there was a shooting involving the “water boys,” he prayed it wasn’t the young man he often encounters at the intersection. However, he later found it was.
“He’s very respectful,” Savoy said. “He’s not one of those that run up your car. If you told him, ‘Nah I got nothing,’ he backed away. I just spoke to this man yesterday. It hurts me.”
Brenda Pickney lives in College Park. The 72-year-old does not condone the violence, but she also doesn't believe teens should be selling drinks off the side of the road.
“I realize these kids are trying to make money, but how can we do something different to help them make money other than standing in a dangerous area like this and going up to people’s cars,” Pickney said.
Pickney said the “water boys’” actions are not only dangerous but there’s often trash left behind when the teens leave.
“This is not what I want to see,” she said pointing to litter on the ground near the scene. “I shouldn’t have to come home every day and look at trash on the side of the road. I think someone should do something about that.”
On Wednesday, Atlanta police chief Rodney Bryant gave an interview to CBS46, during which he talked about what's being done to strike a balance in offering resources to the “water boys" but also getting them off the streets.
“It’s both trying to educate and support on the front end with resources needed and at the same time I’m asking them to get off of that corner,” Bryant said.
For Savoy, it’s not a blame game. He said the community needs to come together “spiritually” and “physically” to find a sustainable solution.
“I’m just seeing so many young kids [falling victim to gun violence],” he said. “It’s getting out hand. Just stay safe and prayed up because the devil is working.”
Investigators said the suspects drove off, heading southbound Old National Hwy toward Interstate 285N entrance ramp. Their identities are unknown right now.
If you saw anything or have any videos/pictures around the time and area of the incident, or any information contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131or Crime Stoppers 404.577. TIPS (8477).
