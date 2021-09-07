DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man in distress in downtown Duluth prompted calls to 911 on August 24.
“He is right outside of Nacho Daddy restaurant,” the caller can be heard saying telling dispatch. “He was cussing. He’s throwing chairs.”
The man was caught on surveillance video behaving erratically in Parsons Alley.
“He had been going through one thing after another,” said Duluth police officer Christopher Tiller. “Kind of got knocked down and got kicked while he was down. He said he had mental issues in the past and this led to psychotic break in his own words.”
CBS46’s Ashley Thompson sat down exclusively with two of the responding officers to learn how they peacefully resolved the potentially dangerous situation.
“He said he wanted me to shoot him,” said officer Stalin Fernandez. “I said that’s not what we’re here for.”
Officer Fernandez was one of the first to arrive on scene. He said police used what’s called crisis intervention training to de-escalate the situation. Officers sat with the man, talking, and listening to him for more than two-and-a-half hours.
“He said that he was taking medication and I can’t remember what he was on medication for, but he said he hadn’t been taking it,” Fernandez explained.
According to the Treatment Advocacy Center, people with untreated severe mental illness are 16 times more likely to be killed during police encounters than others.
“You’ve always got to have your guard up, but you can’t be at 99 ready to tip over to 100 the entire time because you’re not going to be able to listen to them and hear what they’re saying and be able to make a rash decision on what you can do to help them that doesn’t involve handcuffs or a fight or jail,” said Tiller.
So far this year, Duluth police have responded to 93 calls involving people with mental illness. They say none of them have resulted in use-of-force.
“I feel like every single day, we go to calls where people are going through similar things,” said Fernandez. “I think it just prepares you more for the next call you respond to.”
