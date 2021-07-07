PENSACOLA, Fl. (CBS46) -- A rising college football star was shot to death in Pensacola, Florida. 18-year-old Ladarius Clardy was murdered when someone sprayed more than 50 bullets into the car he was driving.
“He was a great individual,” his father told reporter Ashley Thompson. “He was everything that a father could ask for his son.”
Clardy’s father LaDaron is now trying to make any sense of the tragedy.
“They’re saying that it was a target for somebody else. I really don’t know. There’s a lot of stories going around. I’m trying not to wrap my head around it. just trying to focus on getting my son in the ground and doing what I can, being strong for him.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the car they believe was used in the crime, a black 2014 Ford Fusion. Deputies are now trying to find whoever was in it July 1st.
“My son wasn’t living that lifestyle,” LaDaron said. “That’s what really hurt. I feel like as parents, we did our job. We did our job to give him what he needs to succeed and just to have it taken instantly from us was a hard thing to cope with.”
The Kennesaw State University quarterback was a model student-athlete, according to head football coach Brian Bohannon.
“Great teammate, great competitor, fierce competitor, great student, cyber security major. Just under a 3.0 GPA.”
Bohannon said the rising sophomore made quite the impact in his short time on the team.
“He was the life of the room and excited about the opportunities he had moving forward. It was a life taken too soon.”
