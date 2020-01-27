ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When Kobe Bryant was younger he dreamed of becoming the greatest basketball player of time, and he did.
The resume of the former Lakers' superstar speaks for itself:18 All-Star games, 2 Finals MVP, 2 Olympic Gold medals and a 20-year career that inspired thousands were just a few of his lifetime highlights. He was easily one of the best to every play the game.
Former opponent Grant Hill said Bryant made him a better competitor.
“He was someone who poured his soul into basketball and gave it everything. I remember meeting Kobe in high school and some of our conversations through the years, and our battles on the court," said Hill. "He was someone who poured his soul into basketball and gave it everything he had, his dedication and commitment but he was also just really intelligent and thoughtful.”
The 41-year old’s tragic death has shocked the world. Hill was emotional and at a loss for words when taking about his friend.
“I don’t know what to say. It’s just incredibly sad. Our heart goes out to his family, his wife and remaining children, this one hurts this has been hard to deal with”
Former NBA star Hill played against Bryant for years, he said, “he motivated you, you knew as a competitor against him you knew he was working. We all devote ourselves to the game, as a competitor he was unmatched and his accomplishments his desires to push himself to get the most out of his abilities, is what he did.”
Gone too soon…Bryant’s legacy will live on.
“He was the best, one of the best to do it. He put in the time and effort; greatness that accurate what he accomplished as a basketball player, he left his mark,” said Hill.
