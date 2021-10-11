DEKALB (CBS46) — Tributes for the victims who died in a plane crash at DeKalb County airport have been pouring in since the day of the tragic accident.
Jonathan Rosen, and his 14-year-old daughter Allison, were two of the passengers who lost their lives far too soon. Friends of Jonathan said there isn’t a more loving guy.
“He’s like the life of the party, he’s so outgoing and funny,” said Kevin Ingold, who has known him for over 10 years.
Ingold had been texting with Rosen only a couple of days beforehand, excited for an annual race they attend.
“Just this Wednesday he was texting me, and just something I don’t know what it was, I text him back, and for some reason I said I love you brother. And he text back I love you too. And I’ve never really said that, but now that just means a lot to me,” Ingold said.
An obituary describes Allison Rosen as a champion weightlifter and a rock climber. She was student at Peachtree Middle School.
Her friend, 13-year-old Julia Smith, was also a passenger in the plane. Flowers and a note were left outside Griffin Middle School where Smith was a student. The note reading "our heart is broken for the family."
"It's like losing one of your siblings, so it's pretty sad and we're hoping for the best," said Guadalupe Saucea, a Griffin Middle School student.
The fourth passenger was Jonathan Rosen’s longtime assistant, 42-year-old Lauren Harrington.
The annual race attended by Jonathan Rosen in Savannah will now be a tribute event to the driving and flying enthusiast.
“We’re actually going to take this event and turn it into a life celebration for him and his daughter. We have shirts printed and we’re getting them redone with his name on it,” Ingold said.
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.