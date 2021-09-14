ATLANTA (CBS46) — A new report says that Buckhead has the financial freedom to stand on its own.
The recent spike in crime in Buckhead is what prompted the idea of Buckhead breaking away from the city of Atlanta.
Instead of people around here talking about what's new in the shopping district, they're talking about the latest shooting and their frustration that it doesn't appear the city is doing enough to stop it.
"The people of Buckhead are fed up. We are living in a war zone," says Bill White, chairman and CEO of the Buckhead City Committee.
One of the most recent shootings happened last Friday at Peachtree Battle shopping plaza.
According to a research team at Valdosta State University, if Buckhead were to break away from the city of Atlanta, it would be able to increase its police presence from 80 officers to 250 officers and still have a budget surplus.
White told CBS46 that the study also showed Buckehad would only take awy 9.8% of the city of Atlanta's operating budget.
"They've been saying 40% of Atlanta's budget is going to be gone. Atlanta's going to go bankrupt. The world is ending. Humpty Dumpty fell off the wall. They're all full of it. The bottom lie is we're only taking less than 10%," says White.
Critics point out that the study doesn't show the impact Buckhead City would have on the rest of Atlanta.
Georgia lawmakers are expected to take up the measure of creating Buckhead City in January. They hope to put it to voters in November of 2022.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms sent the following statement:
Atlanta has long been a city able to overcome its differences by working together toward a common good. As we continue our efforts towards increasing public safety in Buckhead, and beyond, it is our sincere hope that Atlantans will remain united in working to address the challenges before us. Any effort to segregate Atlanta along racial, economic and party lines is an affront to who we are as a city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.