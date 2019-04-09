HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Stockbridge are working to determine if a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon is part of a road rage incident.
Around 3:45 the cars collided in the 100 block of Club Circle.
Neighbors in the area reportedly told officers multiple gunshots were heard. Four people have been detained, and three others have been transported to area hospitals with accident-related injuries.
According to a preliminary investigation, both drivers were involved in a dispute. At this time it is not known if anyone was shot.
The investigation is on-going.
