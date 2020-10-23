DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - A Savannah driver was killed in a head-on crash while driving in the wrong lane on a Doraville road.
Joseph Paniello, 33, was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry on Motors Industrial Way in Doraville Wednesday night. He was traveling south in the north bound lane when he collided head-on with the driver of a Nissan Rogue traveling north, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the SUV, 43-year-old Kevin Thornton of Marietta, was injured. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.
GSP Post 49 Motor Unit investigated the fatal wreck and determined Paniello was the at fault driver. After the impact, the Camry rotated counterclockwise and came to an uncontrolled rest in the concrete median. The SUV was spun counterclockwise after the impact, coming to an uncontrolled rest in the right lane.
Investigators determined the point of impact was in the left lane due to the debris, automotive fluids and gouge marks.
