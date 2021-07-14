ATLANTA (CBS46) — As students get set to go back to school next month, CBS46 has compiled a list of mask policies for the 10 largest school districts around the Atlanta area.
We reached out the each district and we have provided their response below:
Atlanta Public Schools
Policy remains unchanged. Masks are required in all of Atlanta Public Schools facilities. However, APS is in the process of reviewing its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-2022 school year, including the wearing of masks while inside of district buildings. Any revisions to APS COVID-19 protocols will be shared with the community prior to the start of the new school year on August 5.
Cherokee County Schools
*Awaiting response from the school district.
Clayton County Schools
*Awaiting response from the school district.
Cobb County Schools
Effective Monday, June 7, as Cobb’s COVID-19 community transmission data has decreased significantly, masks will be optional for all Cobb County School District students and staff for any school-related activity. These updated guidelines will apply to all summer activities and the 2021-2022 school year. Any individual wishing to continue wearing a mask while attending school and/or school events should feel free to do so.
DeKalb County Schools
As of July 12, masks are required for elementary, middle and high school students. All students must wear masks when riding school busses, indoor club activities. Masks are optional for athletic sports and activities held outside. The district will review effective methods to identify students and staff who are vaccinated and will re-evaluate optional mask wearing.
Douglas County Schools
As of June 1, face coverings will no longer be required for any student or staff member, with the exception of school buses. However, masks may be worn by those who feel more comfortable doing so.
Forsyth County Schools
*Awaiting response from the school district.
Fulton County Schools
As of June 1, masks will be strongly recommended for students, staff and visitors, but not required at Fulton County Schools’ facilities.
Gwinnett County Schools
Gwinnett County Public Schools updated its mask requirement for GCPS facilities in June. That same guidance remains in effect today. Masks are strongly recommended on all campuses and in all Gwinnett County Public Schools’ facilities. Because individuals—both staff and students—may choose to wear masks for various reasons, schools will continue to plan for appropriate mask breaks.
Henry County Schools
As communicated to families this summer, masks will be optional for the 2021-2022 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.