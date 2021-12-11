ATLANTA (CBS46) — CBS46 is working to help Heal the Heartland. We’re teaming up with the Salvation Army to help those devastated by recent tornadoes in the Heartland.
Text 'HLTORNADO' to 51555 to help support December 2021 Tornado relief efforts.
The Salvation Army provides food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual care and other emergency services to survivors and rescue workers.
“The Salvation Army Responds to Deadly Tornadoes”Trained disaster staff mobilize relief efforts in multiple states in the South and Midwest.FULL STORY: https://t.co/3NWXls89w8 pic.twitter.com/8WoZtG7AHV— Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) December 11, 2021
All the money donated will go to areas impacted by the tornadoes across the Heartland -- Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.
For more details, click here.
Disclaimer: Message and data rates apply.
