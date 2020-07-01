ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Metro counties are sounding the alarm over the coronavirus pandemic's resurgence.
“We’re seeing some very high emergency room visits, as well as inpatient stays and now even some ICU beds are really being taken up,” said Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memak.
Both Cobb and DeKalb counties are sending out texts, emails and calls alerting people of the spike in coronavirus cases.
Cobb County officials said not only are more people being tested, but the positivity rate of those tested continues to rise - now more than 10%. They add that the issue of more tests of course equals more cases.
“When you are looking at that percent that’s coming back positive, when you get that number, when you get that number that goes up to there means that there’s definitely more community spread that’s happening,” said Dr. Memak.
DeKalb County said it will activate the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) warning system to alert residents and visitors to the “imminent threat” posed by the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in the county and state.
They said they are particularly concerned about this week’s 4th of July celebrations and large crowds at gatherings.
The debate around masks and the spike is still swirling around among leaders.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy in part, "The rise in cases among young people is particularly alarming. I strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask in public, and refrain from any unnecessary activities."
Governor Brian Kemp said people shouldn’t need to forced to do the right thing and that everyone has slipped.
“Summer hit, people were itching to get out after weeks and months of shutdown and not only in our state, but across our country and quite honestly folks got lackadaisical a little bit,” said Gov. Kemp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.