ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Department of Public Health confirmed the first vaping-related death in Georgia on Wednesday.
Health department officials said the patient had a history of heavy nicotine vaping, but no reported history of vaping THC. DPH has identified nine cases of vaping-associated illness in Georgia, and other possible cases are being reviewed.
All patients were hospitalized and developed pneumonia with no known infectious cause. Patients ranged in age from 18 to 68 years.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with states to investigate more than 500 cases of vaping-associated illness. Gov. Brian P. Kemp and DPH officials urge people to follow the CDC recommendation that individuals not use e-cigarettes or other vaping devices while the investigation is ongoing.
Symptoms of vaping-associated illness, which worsen over time, include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
