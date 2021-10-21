GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale County Health Departments are offering $100 Visa gift cards to people 12 and older if they get their COVID-19 vaccine at The Vaccines Aren't Scary event this weekend.
The Vaccines Aren’t Scary event will take place Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at the vaccine site inside the former Sears at Gwinnett Place Mall.
The site will offer Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, followed by gift cards from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m each day.
Participants should make an appointment here to secure their slot and guarantee their gift card.
Participants are encouraged to make an appointment by 9 a.m. the day before each appointment.
So far, more than 53 percent of Gwinnett residents have been fully vaccinated, but in recent months, demand for vaccines has slowed.
Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman, Nicole Hendrickson said:
All of our residents are busy, some were waiting for more information, and some simply haven’t gotten around to getting vaccinated yet. We’re giving residents another reason to get vaccinated now in the hopes that this is the little push some people need to go ahead and get their shot.
The County is using federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the vaccine incentive gift cards.
The vaccination site is located at 2100 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
