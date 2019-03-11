DEKLAB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Santreece Stephens is a senior at Oglethorpe University.
“I’ve eaten in the cafeteria, probably my first three years," but she said she stopped last month. “I was getting a lot of stomach problems,” Stephens added.
And she's not the only one.
The Dekalb County Health Department started to get complaints about the food on February 22. Four days later, it opened an investigation.
“A couple of my friends, they had to go to the urgent care because they said they had food poisoning, they were throwing up,” Stephens said.
The health department sent a questionnaire to some students asking about the outbreak. Dekalb County District Health Director Dr. Sandra Ford said 48 students responded to the questionnaire.
Of those student, 21 reported vomiting or throwing up after eating the food. The health department collected food samples and is awaiting the results.
“The survey is done but we're still trying to investigate the bug,” said Dr. Ford.
Another student sent CBS46 a petition regarding the university’s food. It calls for students to be reimbursed for a percentage of their room and board paid to the for the 2018-19 school year.
A university spokesperson said the health department's epidemiologist told them the illness on campus was most likely norovirus and not foodborne.
"The DeKalb County Health department has looked at the data from the Oglethorpe community and has determined the illnesses on campus last month were caused by person-to-person contact with norovirus being the most likely case. There is no indication of a food-borne outbreak or any one meal or day being part of the cause of illness. A formal report will be forthcoming from the department," read the statement.
Since the outbreak, the university has made several changes, including the formation of a student dining task force, and food service employees have been retrained in food safety.
The university's food service provider has also added an additional management leader.
For more information about norovirus, visit www.cdc.com/norovirus.
