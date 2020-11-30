More than 267,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and the numbers don’t seem to be letting up any time soon.
Health officials are warning the situation will worsen over the next few weeks, thanks to holiday gatherings and travel.
Thousands of people still came through the Atlanta airport despite the warnings not to. Health officials say it’s risky given the vaccine won’t be widely available until well into next year.
“As long as I do my safety precautions, I don’t see anything wrong with it,” said Cindy Negron who traveled over the holiday weekend.
Health experts warned that it only takes one infected person for an outbreak to occur and cautioned against gathering over the holidays. Now, many people are back home from their Thanksgiving trips and are getting tested for COVID-19.
“There were definitely some concerns, but I took all the precautions necessary,” said another traveler who didn’t want to be named.
As of Monday, here in Georgia, there are more than 420,000 confirmed cases, and nearly 9,000 deaths. The Georgia Department of Public Health says more than 34,000 people have been hospitalized, nearly 6,500 of them landed in the ICU.
“Of everybody in the hospital today in the United States, 20% of hospitalization are due to Covid, and those numbers are only going up,” said Dr. Carlos del Rio, MD, professor of medicine, epidemiology and global health and executive associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine at Grady Health System.
The CDC votes on Tuesday to decide who will be first to get a vaccine, once one is granted emergency authorization.
“The part at the, at the...mainly getting it into people's arms, is gonna be more challenging than just the regular flu season. I think you'd be foolish to deny that,” said Dr. Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The Food and Drug Administration votes in ten days whether to authorize the vaccine for emergency use.
“I suspect that healthcare workers, first responders, will be among the first to receive the vaccine, and after that there’s a lot of debate whether it needs to be older individuals in congregational settings, or minorities with high risk of complications,” added Dr. Del Rio.
Dr. Del Rio said he believes a vaccine will be widely distributed some time next summer.
